Electus Names Corie Henson Exec VP of Unscripted TV

Electus has named Corie Henson as executive VP of unscripted television, the company announced Tuesday.

Henson will begin in mid Septmeber, reporting to CEO Chris Grant.

Henson, who was previously with ABC as VP of alternative series, will head up Electus' unscripted TV business, including current series Get Out Alive With Bear Grylls (NBC), Dog and Beth (CMT), The Hero (TNT)and the upcoming Food Fighters (NBC). While at ABC, Henson oversaw production on Dancing With the Stars, Shark Tank and the Extreme Makeover franchise. Henson also previously produced Big Brother for CBS.

"Corie is that rare executive who blends creative talent, managerial prowess and sales experience with deep experience in the world of physical production," said Grant. "Her contributions and perspective will be vital to Electus as we continue to build upon our slate of unscripted programming."