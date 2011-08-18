Electus to Distribute ‘The Kitchen Musical' in U.S.

Electus/Engine Distribution, the distribution arm of Ben

Silverman's Electus studio, has reached a deal to co-produce and distribute Asian

drama series The Kitchen Musical for U.S. audiences.

The series combines "drama, popular music, sizzling dance

moves and mouth-watering recipes," according to the press release issued Thursday. It is slated

to premiere in 18 territories in Asia this October, including Indonesia,

Malaysia and the Philippines.

The Kitchen Musical is produced in Singapore by The Group Entertainment,

who has partnered with Electus to expand the global reach of the TV franchise,

in association with Small World IFT.

"We are extremely proud to partner with The Group

Entertainment as Electus' focus is to produce and distribute great content

across every platform with the best partners around the world," said Ben

Silverman, founder and CEO of Electus. "We are pleased to add this compelling

new seriesto our fast-growing slate of high concept, international

programming as The Kitchen Musical has universal appeal that will resonate

greatly with the global marketplace."