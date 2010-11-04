Election Ratings Update: Fox News Still Tops, NBC News and ABC News Lead Broadcast Ratings

The results of Tuesday's race are in -- ratings race, that is -- and NBC News' Decision 2010 from 9-10:36 p.m. won out with adults 18-49, posting a 1.5 rating/4 share in the demo, according to live plus same day data from Nielsen. ABC News' Vote 2010 from 9:30-10:55 p.m. came out on top in total viewers though, drawing an audience of 6.8 million to its election night coverage.

That audience was still shy of Fox News' 7 million viewers, which topped all of the cable and broadcast networks for the title of most-watched network.

ABC earned a second-place 1.5/4 with adults 18-49, while NBC was second overall in total viewers at 6.4 million.

CBS' Campaign 2010 at 10 p.m. was third with adults 18-49 at a 1.3/4 and 5.9 million viewers. Fox's election coverage came in fourth at a 0.9/3 and 2.8 million viewers.

CNN and MSNBC trailed the broadcast nets in viewers with 2.4 million and 1.9 million, respectively.

On Election Night 2008, CNN led with 12.3 million viewers, Fox News averaged 9 million and MSNBC averaged 5.9 million in a more closely-watched presidential election year. But compared to the 2006 midterm elections, MSNBC was flat with 1.95 million, CNN dipped from 2.97 million and Fox News surged from 3.06 million.