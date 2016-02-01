El Rey Renews ‘Lucha Underground’

El Rey has pinned down a third season of its wrestling series Lucha Underground, the network said Monday.

The series, produced by Mark Burnett (Survivor) will return for its third season in early 2017, said network officials. The sophomore campaign of the Lucha Libre wrestling series debuted Jan. 27.

“Lucha Underground has caught fire by developing a loyal and passionate fan base,” said El Rey Network chairman and founder Robert Rodriguez. “I am proud that its home is El Rey Network, and we're excited to announce a season three return for even more no-holds-barred action.”

While El Rey is not yet Nielsen-rated, the network currently has almost 580,000 Lucha Underground followers across social platforms. Based on Twitter volume, Lucha Underground was the No. 1 new cable show among men 18-49 when its second season premiered and its hashtag, #LuchaUnderground, was the #5 most used TV hashtag, beating that of American Idol.

