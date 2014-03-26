El Rey Renews 'From Dusk Till Dawn' for Second Season

Robert Rodriguez's El Rey Network has renewed From Dusk Till Dawn, the TV series based off the filmmaker's 1996 cult film, for a second season.

The series, which was El Rey's first scripted original, debuted on March 11. The second season will feature 13 hour-long episodes and again be filmed in Austin, home of Rodriguez's Troublemaker Studios.

“This is a truly unique property and one that has really resonated for viewers. It has been a joy to bring these characters back to life and have the opportunity to take our storytelling to a whole new place," said Rodriguez. "We look forward to going back into production later this year and are excited about raising the bar even higher in season two."

The renewal comes two days after the network cast Alfred Molina to co-star in El Rey's second original series, The Matador, from Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman.