El Rey Network Creating Diversity Council

El Rey Network chairman and founder Robert Rodriguez announced Thursday the formation of the El Rey Diversity Council, an advisory group of leading national Latino advocacy organizations.

The council will have its inaugural meeting May 20 in Austin, Texas, home of the network and Rodriguez’s Troublemaker Studios. It will look to shed light on the country’s demographic shifts and create a comprehensive reporting system to ensure diversity in Hollywood. The exact activities of the council remain unclear, but it will bring together many top advocacy groups, including the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, The League of United Latin American Citizens and MANA: A National Latina Organization.

"As a creator of content, I feel an obligation to our community to advocate for inclusivity,” said Rodriguez. “This group will creatively approach issues, build a community of like minds and big ideas, advocate for change and work diligently to have our voices heard."