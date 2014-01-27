El Rey, eOne Form International Distribution Pact

El Rey Network and studio Entertainment One announced Monday that they have signed an exclusive international distribution pact through which the studio will handle original programming for the new cable network, which was launched in December.

The first series to fall under the deal will be the previously announced Matador, from Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman’s K/O Paper Products. Entertainment One, also called eOne, will also handle domestic DVD and electronic sell-through rights for From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, the network’s first original series, from creator Robert Rodriguez.

In September eOne signed an agreement with AMC Networks to oversee international distribution for all AMC and Sundance Channel original series.