Eilenberg Hired as Senior VP of Unscripted Development for TBS, TNT

Turner Broadcasting has hired David Eilenberg as senior VP of unscripted development for TBS and TNT.

Eilenberg -- who had served as the head of development and current programming for Mark Burnett Productions -- will oversee all unscripted programming in this newly created role. Both networks are looking to further bolster their original series lineups to fill a year-round slate.

"We believe that success comes from working with the best people in the business," said Michael Wright, president, head of programming, TBS, TNT and TCM. "David Eilenberg has been instrumental in the success of some of television's biggest reality hits. His taste and his relationships within the talent community are both first rate and will be vital to our efforts to grow this new aspect of our business. We're thrilled to have him on board as we expand our lineup with high-quality, unique and engaging reality series targeted to TBS' comedy fans and TNT's drama lovers."

New series already greenlit for the two networks include the unscipted Boston Blue (working title) and 72 Hours (working title) for TNT. TBS' new series include King of the Nerds (working title), Deon Cole's Black Box (working title) and Who Gets the Last Laugh? (working title).