Egypt: TV News Orgs Deciding On The Fly

Updated Feb. 3, 5:20 p.m. ET

With the situation in Egypt seemingly deteriorating and journalists being targets of violence, TV news organizations are evolving their staffing plans constantly.

As for big name talent, CNN's Anderson

Cooper, NBC News' Brian Williams and CBS News' Katie Couric traveled to Egypt

this week. Shortly after 5 p.m. ET Thursday, Couric posted a message on her

Twitter account indicating she was back in New York: "Thank u everyone for your concerns! I just landed at

JFK..may go back, but for now very happy to be home. See u at 6:30 I hope!"

ABC News' Diane Sawyer remains Stateside, while ABC News' This Week anchor Christiane Amanpour is on the front lines in Cairo, where she has been since Saturday. Sawyer anchored an ABC News Special Report Thursday from New York featuring Amanpour reporting on the latter's Thursday interview with embattled Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

"We're constantly assessing our plans," ABC News spokesman Jeffrey Schneider told B&C Feb. 3. "At the moment we like the hand we're playing with the first anchor in Cairo this past Saturday and Diane covering the huge weather story and wrapping everything else Stateside."

A CBS News spokesman declined to comment on the movement of personnel due to security reasons. A CNN exec said it's a fluid situation and they are making decisions about who's staying and who's going on an hourly basis. NBC News was not available for comment at press time. A Fox News Channel spokesman did not respond to an email request for comment at press time.