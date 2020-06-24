Effectv Shows Clients How to Use Data to Build Reach

With the advertising industry focused on targeting, Comcast’s Effectv ad sales unit has put out a report that notes that reach is also important to marketers and provides ways to use data to build reach.

In a report released Wednesday titled Data Builds Brands: The Why and How of Maximizing Reach in a New TV World, Effectv notes that technology can be used to connect with consumers throughout the “marketing funnel” via TV.

“While targeted messaging that reaches consumers closer to the point of purchase has an important role in the overall marketing mix, research has shown that this type of lower-funnel messaging works best as part of a broader media strategy,” according to the report. “Building awareness with high-reach campaign strategies is still critical for all advertisers to stay top-of-mind, even the most well-known companies. The question is: how do advertisers build reach in a New TV world where an abundance of choice in both content and distribution platforms continues to splinter audiences?”

The report offers three “Foundational Strategies” and three “Additional Recommendations."

“We are living in a new world, where delivering improved media efficiency has rightfully taken on a new level of importance for advertisers,” said James Rooke, general manager of Effectv. “Marketers know the importance of brand advertising to drive results but may worry that TV comes with a premium price tag. The strategies outlined in this whitepaper are proven to efficiently maximize reach and support brand building through the smart application of data, delivering more effective performance on their TV spend.”

Effectv research done by Media Sciences found that campaigns that used both TV and digital media drew three times more visual attention than digital alone. The combination of TV and digital also had more than twice the recall of digital alone. And purchase intent was 15% higher for campaigns using TV and digital compared to digital alone.

The report concludes that reach still matters to advertisers, that the “new TV” offers significant reach opportunities and that TV advertisers much employ new rules to achieve effective reach in a changing TV landscape.

“Today’s advertisers face many options when it comes to media choices, but TV will always be an effective tool for reach. In the New TV world, reach can be achieved in even smarter and more efficient ways, that have demonstrated results. The key for marketers is to avoid the temptation to focus only on targeting, and instead reach their audience wherever they are on their journey towards becoming a customer,” the report said.