Edwards to Admit Affair on Nightline

ABCNews.com is reporting that former presidential candidate Sen. John Edwards (D-N.C.) will admit in an interview on ABC’s NightlineFriday night that he did indeed have an affair with a 44-year-old producer whom the campaign hired to make films.

In an interview taped for Friday night's broadcast, Edwards told ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff that he had the affair, but he did not love the woman and had not fathered her child, although he has not had a paternity test. A campaign aide to Edwards has said that the baby is his.

Edwards told Woodruff his wife's cancer was in remission when he began the affair in 2006.

Edwards has been under pressure from the Democratic party to address the story, which was first reported by the National Enquirer last fall.