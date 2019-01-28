EDO Names Grunther GM for Media Analytics

EDO, which uses artificial intelligence to measure viewer engagement in real time, has hired Scott Grunther as executive VP and general manager of media analytics.

Grunther, previously with research company Kantar Millward Brown, will work with current TV clients and persuade more networks' ad sales departments to understand EDO and show clients the effectiveness of campaigns.

EDO, whose founders include actor Ed Norton, last year raised $12 million in series A financing to fund its expansion plans.

"Scott, with his deep experience and relationships in media analytics and research, is an ideal addition to the EDO team just as we hit a major inflection point in our growth,” said EDO CEO Kevin Krim. “We're helping most of the national TV networks measure and optimize the impact of their flagship initiatives, from advertising innovations to huge live events and premium entertainment programming. I'm thrilled to have Scott leading our work with these critical clients."

Grunther had been executive VP, media and digital, at Kantar Millward Brown. Before that he was with Standard Media Index, Ipsos, Bluefin Labs and IAG when it was acquired by Nielsen and became Nielsen Ad Solutions.

“This now brings me back to TV,” said Grunther, who has been focused on digital advertising.

EDO is building a real-time syndicated analytics tool for TV networks sales organizations. Grunther said he checked out the company with former colleagues and clients.

“The feedback was universally positive that EDO is doing something they need, that they haven’t had before and that they’ve been impressed by the level of client service,” Grunther said. “It’s not easy for a company to walk that line between being a data company and providing insights and analytics, and I think EDO does that really well.”

EDO has been working the NBCUniversal, ESPN and Turner. For NBCU, EDO has been helping to show clients the impact of commercials NBCU’s PrimePods compared to spots in traditional longer pod formats.

Grunther said he’s also been impressed by how bright the people at EDO are, but he has not yet met Norton.

“I’m bothering Kevin, our CEO, about that. I'm sure I will.” Asked what film he’d ask Norton about, he named one of the actor’s first films, Primal Fear. “That’s a great movie,” he said.