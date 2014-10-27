Editorial: Veteran Move

This is the first edition of B&C in nearly a decade where the masthead does not include the name Louis Hillelson. The VP/group publisher of B&C and Multichannel News and other brands in NewBay Media’s TV stable left the company Oct. 24 for a media management post outside the TV business.

In publishing, collaboration between publishers and editors comes in all varieties. At B&C, it was a consistent pleasure to team up with Louis (for whom the usual journalistic style of last-name-only-on-second-reference doesn’t seem to fit). He remained even-keeled, loyal and hardworking through some dramatic twists and turns in the media business. Before this eventful year speeds even faster toward its conclusion— and while Louis remains (at press time) a colleague—we want to extend our sincere thanks for his friendship and many contributions to B&C.