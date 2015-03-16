Editorial: ‘Star’ Power

The Star Trek franchise is one of the jewels in the broadcast TV crown, a show that morphed into five series, not to mention movies and lunchboxes, while arguably driving the design of our first elegant hand-held communicators—the cellular flip phone.

Leonard Nimoy’s death took a little piece of the baby boomer hearts that grew up with big adventures on a small screen. He was a main driver of the first series’ popularity, and his Spock character was an early example of the coolness of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.

Nimoy initially rejected, then embraced, the fame his role brought him. The rest of us just embraced it, and him. He will be missed