Editorial: A Singular Voice

In a tumultuous month for the media business, David Carr of The NewYork Times not only chronicled it with characteristic acumen—he also, sadly, became part of it. Carr, 58, collapsed in the Times newsroom Feb. 13 and later died. An autopsy revealed lung cancer as the main cause of death. Just two days earlier, Carr had weighed in forcefully on the misdeeds of NBC News anchor Brian Williams and the retirement announcement by Daily Show host Jon Stewart. An hour before he collapsed, Carr had deftly moderated a panel about national security journalism centered on the documentary Citizenfour. His last work cemented his position as a preeminent media critic, a singular voice that was instantly, sorely missed.