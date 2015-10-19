Editorial: The Next 25

This week, an A-list crowd will gather at B&C’s Hall of Fame ceremony in New York, marking the 25th anniversary of the event. But the real stars are the inductees who have made their marks on the business of entertaining and informing.

It is hard to believe it has been almost a quarter century since that first Hall of Fame gathering at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington. A lot has changed since then, with TV having expanded to telcos and satellite operators and over-the-top players, creating new opportunities for great content along with new business challenges like none before.

Our honorees have built, or built upon, businesses, blazed trails and brought home the bacon—ratings, revenue, top-notch programming—in an industry that is as tough as it is rewarding.

We can’t wait for the next 25 years to see how today’s rising stars in business and entertainment will mature into tomorrow’s B&C Hall of Famers.