Eddie Murphy to Appear in ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’

Eddie Murphy will be in the new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which begins July 19. Jerry Seinfeld hosts the show, which airs on Netflix. He and his guest drive around, get coffee, talk about comedy and crack jokes.

Other guests this season are Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martin Short, Mario Joyner, Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett and Barry Marder.

The series previously ran on Crackle for nine seasons before Netflix acquired the show in 2017.

Previous seasons of Comedians in Cars are currently streaming on Netflix.