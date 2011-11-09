Eddie Murphy Quits as Oscars Host

Eddie Murphy has withdrawn as host of the 84th Academy Awards following producer Brett Ratner's resigned from the telecast on Tuesday.



"First and foremost I want to say that I completely understand and support each party's decision with regard to a change of producers for this year's Academy Awards ceremony," Murphy said in a statement Wednesday. "I was truly looking forward to being a part of the show that our production team and writers were just starting to develop, but I'm sure that the new production team and host will do an equally great job."



Ratner stepped down Tuesday after coming under fire for using an anti-gay slur during a media appearance and discussing his sex life on Howard Stern's radio show.



"I appreciate how Eddie feels about losing his creative partner, Brett Ratner, and we all wish him well," said Tom Sherak, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.



Ratner, who directed Murphy in the recent film Tower Heist, had recruited the comedian/actor to host the Oscars in September.