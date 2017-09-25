Ed Sheeran, Migos to Be on Premiere of 'TRL' on MTV

Ed Sheeran and Migos will be the first guests when TRL returns on MTV Monday, Oct. 2.



Sheeran, a guitar playing singer-songwriter, and Migos, a hip-hop trio, will perform live on the show, formerly known as Total Request Live.



TRL will air weekdays at 3:30 p.m. ET from MTV's expanded Times Square studio. The show is hosted by D.C. Young Fly and the TRL squad, which includes Tamara Dhia, Amy Pham, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson and content creators such as Liza Koshy and The Dolan Twins.



The show will integrate social and digital elements into the programming mix.



Total Request Live began on MTV in 1998, with Carson Daly hosting. It became TRL a year later.



Daly lasted until 2003, and TRL until 2008.