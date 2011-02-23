Ecuavisa Aquires Broadcast Rights for Ecuadorian Soccer Club

On Wednesday Ecuavisa Internacional reached a deal for the exclusive broadcast rights to the Ecuadorian soccer club Barcelona SC, beginning with the 2011 season.

Along with carrying all 14 of Barcelona SC's games, Ecuavisa Internacional will air encore presentations and previews as well as other soccer-related programming.

"The acquisition of exclusive broadcasting rights to the 2011 Barcelona SC season solidifies our position as the leading Ecuadorian TV provider with an unrivaled premium sport content offering," said Guillermo Hidalgo, Ecuavisa president. "Football is one of the world's most exciting sports rights and we are proud to be able to exclusively broadcast all live matches of Ecuador's most popular club for the 2011 season."

Ecuavisa Internacional caters to Ecuadorians who live outside the country, reaching an audience of more than 30 million households. The channel is carried in the United States through DirecTV and cable providers Cablevision, Time Warner, Comcast, RCN and Qwest.