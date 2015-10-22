Eck Named Univision Chief Local Media Officer

John Eck, Univision Communications executive VP of technology, operations and engineering, has been named chief local media officer at Univision, with oversight of the broadcaster’s 128 television and radio stations across the country. Eck will remain based in New York and continue to report to Randy Falco, president and chief executive officer. He replaces Kevin Cuddihy, president of Local Media, who will work with Eck over the next few months before stepping down.

“John has transformed our operations and technology, making us a world-class organization. His extensive industry experience, work with our local affiliates, leadership on our local digital spectrum efforts and passion for innovation, combined with his deep knowledge of UCI's operations in our local markets, make him the ideal leader to amplify the strength of our local platform,” said Falco.

Eck previously worked at NBCUniversal for 18 years, most recently as president of Media Works. “I look forward to working even more closely with our exceptional leadership team, and building on the many successes we have achieved in our local markets to date,” he said.

Falco saluted Cuddihy for his contributions to Univision’s local group. “We are grateful for the work he has done to make our stations the go-to source for local news and entertainment,” he said.