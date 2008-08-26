Echikunwoke Joins 'CSI: Miami' Cast

Megalyn Echikunwoke is joining the cast of CSI: Miami as a series regular, CBS said Tuesday. Echikunwoke had been booked on the show as a recurring character beginning in the second episode of next season following the departure of Khandi Alexander, who had played medical examiner Alexx Woods.

The actress will be playing the new medical examiner, Dr. Tara Price. Echikunwoke has most recently been in The 4400 on USA Network, and has also appeared on 24, That 70’s Show and Buffy The Vampire Slayer.