Ebert's ‘At the Movies' To Return to PBS

Film critic Roger Ebert is reviving his weekly half-hour film review program Roger Ebert Presents At the Movies, it was announced Friday (Sept. 10).

The show will launch nationally on public television in January 2011 with presenting station WTTW Chicago, where the program first began in 1975 as Opening Soon at a Theater Near You.

The new program will be co-hosted by Christy Lemire, the Associated Press film Critic, and Elvis Mitchell of NPR and will use the copyrighted "Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down" format popularized by Gene Siskel & Ebert

Ebert, who lost the ability to speak in a battle with cancer, will act as co-producer with his wife Chaz and use a computer voice to appear on every episode in segments titled "Roger's Office."

"I believe that by returning to its public roots, our new show will win better and more consistent time slots in more markets," Ebert said. "American television is swamped by mindless gossip about celebrities, and I'm happy this show will continue to tell viewers honestly if the critics think a new movie is worth seeing."