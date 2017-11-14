‘East Los High’ Series Finale on Hulu Dec. 1

The series finale of East Los High will air on Hulu Friday, Dec. 1. The show has had four seasons on Hulu. It ends with the 60-minute Finale Event episode.

East Los High was created by Kathleen Bedoya and Carlos Portugal. Set at a Los Angeles high school on the city’s Latino east side, the group of friends prepares to leave school, and perhaps East Los Angeles, “as they begin a journey of self-discovery and learn the true meaning of love, family and friendship,” according to Hulu.

East Los High stars Danielle Vega, Prince Royce, Alexandra Rodriguez and Carlito Olivero. The show debuted in 2013.

East Los High is produced by Wise Entertainment. Its executive producers include Kathleen Bedoya, Katie Elmore Mota and Mauricio Mota.