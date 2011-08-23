Earthquake Briefly Disrupts D.C.-Based Networks

RELATED:

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake that hit near Washington, D.C. just

before 2 p.m. and sent shock waves around the East Coast disrupted work at

several D.C.-based networks Tuesday afternoon.

CNN temporarily evacuated its Washington bureau though staff

have since been given the all-clear and returned inside. Wolf Blitzer remained in the studio to anchor the special breaking news

report on the earthquake before heading outside to do "man-on-the-street" interviews with eyewitnesses. The Situation Room and John King, USA will air as usual from the studios inside Tuesday night.

The National Geographic Channels offices in Washington, DC

were initially evacuated but employees have now returned to work. A

spokesperson said the network will go forward with its planned screening of George W. Bush: The 9/11 Interview at its

headquarters Tuesday night.

Discovery's headquarters in Silver Spring, Md., were also

evacuated and employees sent home for the day, according to a network

spokesperson.

The quake has not affected planned local sports events, as Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig told B&C that Tuesday night's games in Washington and Philadelphia were expected to be played as scheduled. "Everything is fine," Selig said about 90 minutes before the 7:05 p.m. ET starts of the Diamondbacks-Nationals and Mets-Phillies games. "I've heard from a lot of people today, but everything seems to be OK for tonight."