'Early Show's David Friedman Out as EP

David Friedman will step down as the executive producer of

CBS' The Early Show after 16 months on the job.

CBS News chairman Jeff Fager and president David Rhodes said

in an internal email Monday that Friedman will leave the broadcast in the

coming weeks and that they will announce a new EP within a few days.

They added in the statement that "David is a strong producer

who has worked very hard and we intend to help him find the right place at CBS

or elsewhere."

The morning show has struggled to climb out of third place in

the ratings even after a new anchor lineup of Erica Hill, Chris Wragge and

Marysol Castro was added in January.

Monday's announcement follows months of sweeping changes at

the news division, starting with the ouster of Early Show anchors Harry Smith, Maggie Rodriguez and Dave Price in

November, to the installation of Fager and Rhodes in February, to the planned

departure of Katie Couric from the CBS

Evening News and the naming of 60

Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley to replace her.

It also comes the same day that Meredith Vieira announcedher departure from NBC's Today show.

There are also industry rumors that MSNBC co-hosts Mike Brzezinski and Joe

Scarborough, of Morning Joe, could be

headed to CBS. NBC News President Steve Capus dismissed the speculation

regarding the Morning Joe anchors at

a Today press conference Monday.

The full memo from Fager and Rhodes below:

As all of you know,

since we took over CBS News, we have been asking for a change in direction at

The Early Show, and not the kind of show that David Friedman was hired to

run. With that in mind we have agreed with David that he should be able

to move on and he will be leaving the broadcast in the coming weeks.

David is a strong

producer who has worked very hard and we intend to help him find the right

place at CBS or elsewhere.

He will get us through

some important Early Show events before leaving including this week's town hall

with President Obama, and the one that will follow with Republican leaders.

We will be announcing

the new leadership at The Early Show within a few days and David has agreed to

help with that transition.