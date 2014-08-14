Earley and Madden Get Key Roles in New Fox Structure

One month after they were announced as chairmen and CEOs of the newly formed Fox Television Group, Gary Newman and Dana Walden have shaken up the leadership of the company’s network and studio operations.

David Madden, president of Fox Television Studios, has been named entertainment president of Fox Broadcasting. Joe Earley, the former top lieutenant of departed Fox Broadcasting entertainment chairman Kevin Reilly, has been named COO of Fox Television Group, the new entity created in July that encompasses Fox’s broadcast network and studio operations. Earley had previously held the same title for Fox Broadcasting.

Both Madden and Earley will report directly to Newman and Walden, who had downplayed the possibility of such a shakeup in July when they were promoted, adding oversight of the broadcast network to their existing control of the company’s television studio.

A search for Madden's replacement at Fox Television Studios will begin soon.

Earley, had, in March, two months prior to Reilly’s departure, taken over the network’s scripted programming and development teams—responsibilities that will now fall to Madden. Earley will retain authority over the network’s marketing, communications, digital, multi-platform programming, research, talent relations, scheduling and audience-strategy departments, all of which belonged to him prior to the March shift. He will also now oversee international co-production development, publicity and talent relations on the studio side.

“We are unbelievably excited for Joe to join us in the Fox Television Group as we work to more closely align our network and studio businesses,” said Newman and Walden.

In addition to scripted, Madden will oversee unscripted entertainment programming and casting at the network. He had been with Fox Television Studios for nearly 15 years, and had previously served as a producer and partner with the Paramount Pictures-based Cort/Madden Company.

“David is an incredible creative executive with an impeccable eye for talent who is respected tremendously by the creative community, his network and agency partners, and his colleagues alike,” Newman and Walden said.

Earley has been with Fox for 20 years, having joined the broadcast network in 1994 as a senior publicist.

In a July conference call on the day their promotion was announced, Newman and Walden were asked if they planned to hire an entertainment president for the network.

"Well, we have Joe Earley in place, who’s been doing a fantastic job at the network and we all have great relationships with him," Walden responded. "There’s a terrific creative executive team in place at the network right now. I don’t perceive any changes in the near future."