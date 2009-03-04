‘Earl' Cleared In 80% Of U.S.

Twentieth Television has cleared off-NBC sitcom My Name is Earl in more than 80% of the country for fall 2009, said Bob Cook, Twentieth Television's president and COO on Wednesday.

That increases the show's clearance list to more than 100 markets, including Fox-owned WNYW/WWOR New York, KTTV/KCOP Los Angeles, WFLD/WPWR Chicago, KRIV/KTXH Houston and KDFW/KDFI Dallas.

Additional stations picking up the show include KTVU San Francisco; WOIO/WUAB Cleveland; KTXL Sacramento; WPGH/WPMY Pittsburgh; WCCB Charlotte; WLFL/WRDC Raleigh-Durham, NC; WZTV/WUXP Nashville; WSYX/WTTE Columbus, Ohio; WSTR Cincinnati; WXMI Grand Rapids, Mich., and WABM/WTTO Birmingham.

Created and written by Emmy-Award winner Greg Garcia, My Name Is Earl is executive-produced by Garcia and Bobby Bowman. The series is produced by Amigos de Garcia and Twentieth Century Fox Televisio and distributed by Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.