E4 Buys Lionsgate’s ‘Zoey’ for U.K. Market

Lionsgate said that E4 has acquired the rights to air Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist in the U.K.

The series, expected to be part of NBC’s mid-season lineup, is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group.

The show stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Aliex Newells, John Clarence Stewart, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen and special guest star Lauren Graham.

Levy plans Zoey Clarke, who discovers she can hear what people around her want through songs.

"We’re delighted to partner with E4 in bringing our beloved drama to the UK,” said Agapy Kapouranis, president of international television and digital distribution at Lionsgate. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is a joyful, smart and empowering drama unlike anything else on television. The series grapples with important themes of empathy and human connection that I’m sure will strike a chord with audiences.”

Lionsgate has been showing off Zoey at MIPCOM.

Also at MIPCOM, CBS said it licensed Star Trek: Discovery to Channel 4, which will run the series on E4, marketing its linear TV premiere.

Star Trek: Discovery has been running in the U.S. on CBS All Access, the subscription streaming service.

E4 will acquired rights to air Man With A Plan, starring Matt LeBlanc, which will also launch in 2020.