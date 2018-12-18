E.W. Scripps Signs New Deal For Comscore Measurement

E.W. Scripps has signed a new, expanded deal with Comscore for local market television measurement.

Scripps will also use Comscore’s advanced automotive and political demographic data to quantify the value of its ad inventory to clients in those categories.

The broadcaster will also be continue its long-standing relationship with Nielsen, a Scripps spokesperson said.

“By adopting the Comscore currency across all of our markets, our stations will greatly benefit from their stable, representative and granular insights to help us better understand our viewers’ behaviors, consumption habits and interests,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media at Scripps.

Scripps owns 33 TV stations in 24 markets.

“Comscore and Scripps have a long history of working together and we are excited to grow this partnership across all Scripps stations and future stations,” said Steve Walsh, executive vice president of local markets at Comscore. “Our currency will help empower Scripps’ television stations to better value their ad inventories and help their advertisers better optimize their campaigns to reach their most valuable audiences.”

Comscore competes in local market ratings with Nielsen, the dominant audience measurement company nationally. Both companies have been forced to come out with with new products and approaches to measure more granular audiences at a time when viewing behavior is changing and video is being consumed on a variety of platforms and devices.