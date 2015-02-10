E! Unifies TV, Online News Divisions

NBCUniversal cabler E! will combine its online and TV news operations into one combined unit, led by John Najarian, executive VP, news and digital.

With the move, E! becomes the latest outfit to align its digital and linear operations as news consumption, especially among younger viewers, moves away from traditional TV. While E! News only reaches 18 million viewers per month, its audience is roughly 20 years younger than its competitors. E! Online however, is coming off a 79% spike year-over-year in its last quarter, with 39 million average monthly multiplatform uniques.

It's also the latest reorganization among an NBCU unit and comes six months after Suzanne Kolb left as president of the pop culture-centric cabler amid a larger executive shift.

“Creating an integrated organization is an important step as we evolve the network’s linear news strategy and multi-screen approach,” said Najarian. “We are positioning the network to better serve entertainment and pop culture fans with an authentic, relevant, consistent voice throughout our news platforms.”

In addition to Najarian’s expanded oversight, four other executives will see their roles expanded.

Romina Rosado will now oversee all content for news and digital as senior VP; she was previously VP of E! Online. Rosado was one of B&C's 2014 Next Wave of Leaders. Gerald Abrahamian is upped to senior VP of product, technology and operations for news and digital, leading cross-functional collaboration, managing digital product strategy. Edward Zarcoff will serve as senior VP, digital programming & production. He will be responsible for the production of all videos on E! Online, as well as breaking news video content and branded video production distributed across E!’s partner sites and platforms. Bryce Kristensen will head up social as VP of social and interactive experiences.

Jennifer Lavin will continue to serve as executive producer of E! News.