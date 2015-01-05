E! Taps YouTube Star Grace Helbig for Primetime Talker

Hoping to find a replacement for Chelsea Lately, E! will debut a new primetime talk show fronted by YouTube star Grace Helbig.

The Grace Helbig Project (working title), which the network describes as a “hybrid comedy talk show,” will premiere sometime in April. The talk show will feature a mix of pop culture, as well as interviews with celebrity guests from “an assortment of everyday locations.”

Seeking to tap into Helbig’s vast social media presence, E! says Helbig will invite viewers to interact with her on social media, using their Tweets, Vines and Instagrams to help shape the show each week.

Helbig’s “Its Grace” YouTube channel has more than two million subscribers.