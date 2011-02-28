E! Takes Home Most-Watched Red Carpet Coverage Ever For 2011Oscars
E! scored its most-watched Live From the Red Carpet in network history with nearly four
million viewers tuning in for its coverage of Sunday night's Academy Awards
The telecast, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic
from 6-8 p.m., grew 9% in viewership over last year. LRC earned a 2.76 household rating and 1.81 rating with adults
18-49, according to Nielsen fast nationals.
Countdown to the Red
Carpet from 2-6 p.m. posted a .74 household rating and 900,000 viewers, up
14% and 19%, respectively, vs. last year's coverage.
The E! After Party from 11:50 p.m.-1:30 a.m. drew a .68
household rating and averaged 825,000 watchers.
