E!, Style Snag ‘Sex And The City'
By Alex Weprin
Comcast Entertainment Group networks E! and Style have
acquired the off-network rights to the HBO series Sex and The City. The deal gives the channels access to all 94
episodes of the series, as well as limited digital, VOD and mobile rights
starting in Jan. 2011.
"Sex and the City
is an anthem for women today. The series has remained a pop culture phenomenon
for over ten years and still attracts new fans," said Cyndi McClellan,
Executive Vice President, Program Strategy and Research, Comcast Entertainment
Group, in a statement. "We are thrilled
to add â€˜Sex and the City' to our dynamic schedule and can't wait to bring our
viewers all the hilarious escapades, shocking moments and unforgettable fashion
that make this series truly one-of-a-kind."
E! already has the rights to the first Sex and The City movie, which will debut on the network in July 2012
Turner's TBS was the previous rights holder to the HBO
program, but has been making a more aggressive bid toward originals and
guy-friendly comedies like Family Guy
and The Office. TBS also just signed
Conan O'Brien to a new deal, and will be bringing him to their late night
lineup come November.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.