E!, Style Snag ‘Sex And The City'

Comcast Entertainment Group networks E! and Style have

acquired the off-network rights to the HBO series Sex and The City. The deal gives the channels access to all 94

episodes of the series, as well as limited digital, VOD and mobile rights

starting in Jan. 2011.

"Sex and the City

is an anthem for women today. The series has remained a pop culture phenomenon

for over ten years and still attracts new fans," said Cyndi McClellan,

Executive Vice President, Program Strategy and Research, Comcast Entertainment

Group, in a statement. "We are thrilled

to add â€˜Sex and the City' to our dynamic schedule and can't wait to bring our

viewers all the hilarious escapades, shocking moments and unforgettable fashion

that make this series truly one-of-a-kind."

E! already has the rights to the first Sex and The City movie, which will debut on the network in July 2012

Turner's TBS was the previous rights holder to the HBO

program, but has been making a more aggressive bid toward originals and

guy-friendly comedies like Family Guy

and The Office. TBS also just signed

Conan O'Brien to a new deal, and will be bringing him to their late night

lineup come November.