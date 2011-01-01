E!, Style Agree To Short-Term Extension In Dish Negotiations

In keeping with the general spirit of the evening, E! and Style and

Dish Network agreed to a short- term extension of their contract

negotiations.

The Comcast-owned networks, in an announcement around

9:15 p.m. (ET) on Dec 31, said the parties had reached a short-term

extension of their discussions "in hopes of reaching a long-term

solution."

The parties faced an expiration of their contracts on Jan. 1 at midnight.

E! and Style ran crawls and promos on their air on Dec. 30, alerting Dish subscribers about the possibility that they could lose the Comcast-owned services.

Dish and Comcast remain at loggerheads over carriage of a number of regional sports networks, notably Comcast SportsNet California, which Dish dropped on Nov. 24 after it lost a Federal Communications Commission arbitration hearing it initiated.

Elsewhere, Dec. 31 saw Time Warner Cable and Sinclair Broadcast Group agreed to an extension through Jan. 14 of their retransmission-consent negotiations, impacting 33 stations in the MSO's footprint.

For their part, Suddenlink and Viacom reached an agreement in principle on a long-term carriage pact, covering the programmer's portfolio of services, including movie service Epix