E! Signs Ross Mathews to Development Deal
E! has signed a deal with television personality Ross
Mathews to develop a new pilot and expand his on-air role on the network.
Mathews will continue as a regular roundtable guest on
Chelsea Lately and as a guest correspondent for Live from the Red Carpet and E!
News.
Mathews got his start in TV in 2001 as a correspondent on
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, for which he still contributes as a creative
consultant.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.