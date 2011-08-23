Trending

E! Signs Ross Mathews to Development Deal

By

E! has signed a deal with television personality Ross
Mathews to develop a new pilot and expand his on-air role on the network.

Mathews will continue as a regular roundtable guest on
Chelsea Lately and as a guest correspondent for Live from the Red Carpet and E!
News.

Mathews got his start in TV in 2001 as a correspondent on
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, for which he still contributes as a creative
consultant.