E! Sets Mariah Carey Docu-Series

E! Entertainment and Bunim/Murray Productions are teaming up on the Mariah Carey-focused, eight episode docu-series Mariah's World. The show “will grant VIP access to the songstress like never before,” said E!, as she begins her “Sweet Sweet Fantasy” tour of the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, while planning her wedding to Australian business mogul James Packer.

"Mariah is one of the most captivating pop superstars of our time and one of the rare artists whose first name alone is instantly recognized around the globe. We’re excited to partner with Bunim/Murray Productions, Mariah and Stella Bulochnikov to offer our viewers exclusive access into her private world," said Jeff Olde, executive VP, programming & development, E! “The series will present a unique, vulnerable and surprisingly humorous side to Mariah that her fans have never before seen while showcasing her unparalleled celebrity lifestyle filled with true glamour, maximum luxury and ultimate stardom."

Carey, a product of Long Island, New York, has snagged five Grammys and countless other awards in a pop career that’s spanned 26 years. Her films include Precious and The Butler.

“I’m excited to bring my fans into my life for the next journey I'm about to embark on,” said Carey. “I’m already having so much fun with this documentary and I know you will too. There is nothing like capturing these moments.”

Mariah's World is produced by Bunim/Murray productions in association with Magic Carpet Productions. Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins and Farnaz Farjam are executive producers for Bunim/Murray, with Carey and Bulochnikov executive producers too.