E! Set to Strip 'Sex And The City'
Carrie Bradshaw will soon be strutting her Manolo Blahniks on E!
The Comcast Entertainment Group-owned network will begin its cable run with HBO's former comedy stalwart Sex and the City
on Jan. 3. E!, succeeding TBS as the cable home to the series, will
begin stripping the show's 94 half-hour installments in one-hour blocks,
weeknights 8 p.m. (ET/PT).
The network plans to run the series,
starring Sarah Jessica Parker as Manhattan writer Bradshaw, and her
friends, public relations executive Samantha Jones, art dealer Charlotte
York (Kristin Davis) and corporate lawyer Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia
Nixon), chronologically.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.