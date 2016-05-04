E! Series Focuses on ‘Cosmopolitan’ Mag Staffers

E! announced four unscripted series projects focused on the cable net’s strengths of pop culture and celebrity. They are docuseries Cosmo Life, a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of young staffers at the famed women’s magazine; The Abbey Diaries, which chronicles the lives of staffers at Hollywood’s venerable gay bar; Famously Married, about the glamorous lifestyles of young women and their wealthy older husbands in Los Angeles; and WAGS: Miami, a spin-off of WAGS (Wives And Girlfriends Of Sports Stars).

"E! is known for buzzy unscripted programming, and these four new series will continue to boost our lineup with content that reflects and drives pop culture today," said Jeff Olde, executive VP, programming & development, E! “On the heels of a strong first quarter, we will continue to build momentum by delivering more of the stories our audience loves, anchored by larger-than-life personalities, in over-the-top worlds.”

E!'s unscripted strategy is anchored by Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returned for its 12th season May 1.