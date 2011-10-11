E! Sees 10.5M Attend Kardashian Wedding

E! drew record ratings for the two-part Kim's Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event, featuring the wedding of E! reality star Kim Kardashian, with 10.5 million total viewers, for both Sunday and Monday night airings.

The wedding ranks as E!'s most-watched television event, with Part One earning a 4.9 in the W18-34 demo, growing to a 5.1 for Part Two.

The large audience for the Kardashian nuptials boosted Kendra on Sundayand Chelsea Lately on Monday to their largest audiences ever. Kendra drew 2.7 million total viewers, and Chelsea Lately, at 11 p.m., drew 1.8 million.