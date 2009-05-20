E! Seeking Celebrity Tweeters

E! is planning to harvest the power of Twitter for “Celebri-Tweets.” The network will run tweets from a number of celebrities in the news crawl at the bottom of the screen during its programming.

In addition, E! will feature a “Celebri-Tweet” widget on its homepage keeping users up to date on what the celebrity Twitterati are saying in 140 characters or less.

TV networks have been aggressively exploring the potential of the microblogging service of late. In addition, to encouraging celebrities and executives to tweet, networks have been making official announcements via the service.

They are also creating widgets, such as E!’s and selling against them, collecting easy revenue from user generated content.