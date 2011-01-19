E! Seals First-Look Deal WithVirgin Produced

E! Entertainment Television

has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Virgin Produced, the production

arm of Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group. The multi-year agreement gives E!

rights to all reality series development from Virgin.

Newly minted Virgin

Produced is led by CEO Jason Felts and Chief Creative Officer Justin Berfield.

"Having developed series

with Jason and Justin at their former company J2TV, I'm truly excited about the

new project ideas their team at Virgin is developing and think both brands are

truly symbiotic," said Lisa Berger, EVP of entertainment programming for E!, in

making the announcement.

The partnership represents

Virgin's first move into television.