E! Seals First-Look Deal WithVirgin Produced
E! Entertainment Television
has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Virgin Produced, the production
arm of Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group. The multi-year agreement gives E!
rights to all reality series development from Virgin.
Newly minted Virgin
Produced is led by CEO Jason Felts and Chief Creative Officer Justin Berfield.
"Having developed series
with Jason and Justin at their former company J2TV, I'm truly excited about the
new project ideas their team at Virgin is developing and think both brands are
truly symbiotic," said Lisa Berger, EVP of entertainment programming for E!, in
making the announcement.
The partnership represents
Virgin's first move into television.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.