E! Reveals New Series 'Married to Rock'

E! announced a new reality series Wednesday

entitled Married to Rock. The show is set to debut Nov.7 at 10:30 p.m.

The eight-episode series will follow the lives of

three women married to rock musicians, including Perry Farrell of Jane's

Addiction and Duff McKagan of Guns-N-Roses, and another hoping to marry her

rock star boyfriend.

"So many women have a fantasy about landing a

rock star," said Lisa Berger, EVP of entertainment programming for E!

"We're raising the curtain on the rock 'n roll lifestyle and showing

there's more to it than the late night partying, ravaged hotel rooms and jet

set life we've all read about. But of course there's all of that too!"

The series will bow following the third season debut of Kendra. Married

to Rock is executive

produced by Jon Murray, Jeff Jenkins, Farnaz Farjam and Gil Goldschein for

Bunim-Murray Productions. Ben Salter serves as co- executive producer for

Bunim-Murray.