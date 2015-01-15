E! Renews 'Royals,' 'House of DVF' #TCA15
E! has renewed The Royals and House of DVF each for a second season, the network announced Thursday at the TCA winter press tour.
The Royals, the first scripted series for E!, is set to premiere March 15. The hour-long drama, about a fictional British royal family, is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Cable Productions and was created by Mark Schwahn.
House of DVF, produced by Electus and Hud:sun Media, features young designers being mentored by Diane von Furstenberg.
