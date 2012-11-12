E! Renews 'Married to Jonas'
E! has picked up reality series Married to Jonas for a second season to debut in spring 2013, the
network said Monday.
The new season, which sees the return of pop star Kevin
Jonas, his wife Danielle and their families, will follow the couple as the
Jonas Brothers finish their new album and go back on tour.
Married to Jonas,
from Ryan Seacrest Productions, premiered in August to nearly 1.8 million total
viewers on Sunday at 10 p.m.
