E! Renews ‘KeepingUp With the Kardashians' in Three-Year Deal
E! has
renewed its hit reality series Keeping Up
With the Kardashians for three more years, a network spokesperson confirmed
Tuesday, taking the franchise trough season nine.
The new deal
covers the entire Kardashian clan -- Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Rob and Bruce, Kris,
Kendall and Kylie Jenner -- and continues E!'s first-look development rights
with the family on all unscripted ideas, concepts and projects.
Keeping Up
With the Karadashians is produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions. Seacrest is
said to be close to finalizing a new deal with NBCUniversal, which includes a
previously announced role on NBC's Summer Olympics coverage.
Season seven
of Keeping Up With the Kardashians,
which expands to 18 one-hour episodes,
premieres Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.