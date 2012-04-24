E! Renews ‘KeepingUp With the Kardashians' in Three-Year Deal

E! has

renewed its hit reality series Keeping Up

With the Kardashians for three more years, a network spokesperson confirmed

Tuesday, taking the franchise trough season nine.

The new deal

covers the entire Kardashian clan -- Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Rob and Bruce, Kris,

Kendall and Kylie Jenner -- and continues E!'s first-look development rights

with the family on all unscripted ideas, concepts and projects.

Keeping Up

With the Karadashians is produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions. Seacrest is

said to be close to finalizing a new deal with NBCUniversal, which includes a

previously announced role on NBC's Summer Olympics coverage.

Season seven

of Keeping Up With the Kardashians,

which expands to 18 one-hour episodes,

premieres Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m.