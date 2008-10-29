E! Renews 'Denise Richards: Its Complicated'

E! Entertainment Television is bringing back reality series Denise Richards: It’s Complicated for a second season, the network said Wednesday.

The pickup comes after rumors of a cancellation made the rounds in the tabloids this August. The first season averaged 1.1 million viewers for new episodes, doubling the network’s primetime delivery.

It’s Complicated follows the life of actress Denise Richards as she juggles being a parent with her busy Hollywood career.

Production on season two will begin in early 2009, and will premiere later in the year.

Denise Richards: It’s Complicated is produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions, which recently signed a first-look deal with the Comcast Entertainment Group, which owns E!.

"When Denise let viewers into her home last season, they got to know the real Denise and judge for themselves," said Lisa Berger, Original Programming and Series Development, E!, in a statement announcing the pickup. "We all know that Denise is full of surprises and, from what we are already hearing, there is much more to come. Ryan Seacrest Productions is a fantastic partner for us and we look forward to the new season."