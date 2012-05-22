E!Renews Contract With Giuliana Rancic Through 2015

E! Entertainment has renewed its contract with Giuliana Rancic, which will keep her at the network through April 2015.

Rancic will

continue to serve as anchor and managing editor of E! News for the next

three years, and will host the Live From the Red Carpet specials. She

will also continue to co-host Fashion Police, and will host other

specials for the network.

In addition, E!

will have "first look" rights to Rancic's ideas for series, specials and other

broadcast projects, both scripted and non-scripted.

"Our viewers

feel a special connection to Giuliana since in many ways she's grown up on our

air over the past decade," said Suzanne Kolb, president, E!

"Giuliana's on-air charm, charismatic personality and outstanding

professionalism have made her one of TV's most recognized hosts, and her work

has helped propel E! News to new heights. She possesses a deep passion

about pop culture that keeps her constantly in the know and up to date on the

same topics that fascinate our viewers."

Rancic has been

with the network since 2002. She added, "It's been an amazing ride, and

I'm excited for my journey at E! to continue. I'm extremely proud of the

tremendous opportunities E! has given me over the past ten years and I'm

excited to be part of the network's exciting future. The best is yet to come."