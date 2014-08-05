E! Renews 'Botched' for Second Season

E! has renewed its plastic surgery series Botched for a second season.

The new season will air sometime early next year.

Botched is currently pacing to be E!’s most-watched docu-series among total viewers and adults 18-49 since 2011. The series is averaging 1.54 million total viewers and nearly 1 million adults 18-49 in its Sunday 10 p.m. time slot.

The show's first season finale is Aug. 17.