E! Renews ‘The Arrangement’

E! Entertainment has greenlit a second season of its original scripted series The Arrangement, the network announced Thursday.

The drama series, which stars Josh Henderson (Dallas), Christine Evangelista (The Walking Dead), Lexa Doig (Continuum) and Michael Vartan (Alias), will return with a 10-episode second season, according to the network.

Season to-date, The Arrangement is averaging 1.3 million total viewers and 725,000 P18-49 in its freshman campaign, according to Nielsen L+3 data. Further, the series is the second most watched scripted cable drama launch with young women (W18-34) in 2017, said the network.

The Arrangement, produced by Universal Cable Productions, is written by Jonathan Abrahams (Mad Men), who also serves as executive producer along with Jimmy Fox, Layla Smith and Gregory Lipstone.



